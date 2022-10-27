Powerball jackpot reaches 800-million

The new Powerball jackpot is now estimated to be 800-million dollars.
That increase comes after 36-drawings in a row with no grand prize winner.
The next drawing is scheduled for this Saturday.
It is considered to be the second largest Powerball jackpot in history.
If someone wins Saturday's jackpot, it will be the sixth time the Powerball jackpot has been hit this year.
Tickets are two dollars per play and are sold in 45 states, the district of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.