Powerball Jackpot reaches 1.5 billion

No winning tickets were sold in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The next drawing is Saturday night and the prize now stands at an estimated 1.5 billion dollars.

That is a cash value of just over 745-million dollars.

That jackpot could still grow if enough tickets are sold before the drawing.

There have now been 39 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on August 3rd.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23.

If a player wins Saturday's jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the third-largest in U.S. Lottery history.