 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below
excessive heat criteria before increasing again Thursday
through Friday. However due to the cumulative affect of heat
on human bodies, the warning will be remain in effect through
Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Powdery substance found at White House sent for further testing, Secret Service says

  • Updated
  • 0
Powdery substance found at White House sent for further testing, Secret Service says

The White House is seen at sunrise in Washington, DC, in January 2021.

 Sarah Silbiger/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — A powdery substance that was discovered at the White House Sunday evening, prompting a temporary evacuation of the complex, has been sent for further evaluation and testing, the Secret Service said.

A field test determined that the substance was possibly cocaine, according to two sources familiar with the initial report, though such tests are not conclusive. The sources said it was discovered in the West Wing, and one described it as a white powdery substance in a Ziploc bag.

An official said the substance was found in a common area of the West Wing and not within an individual office. The area where the substance was found is accessible to certain tour groups.

CNN has reached out to the White House and FBI for comment.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the powdery substance was found in a “work area within the West Wing.” The Washington, DC, fire department, which deployed its hazmat team, determined that the substance was non-hazardous and an investigation into how it entered the White House is ongoing, Guglielmi said.

The discovery of the substance on Sunday evening triggered a brief evacuation as part of what the Secret Service described as “precautionary closures.”

President Joe Biden was at Camp David over the weekend and returned to the White House Tuesday morning.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.