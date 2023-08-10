Potential new jail raises concerns for some people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A local community organization says they're outraged over a proposed new jail.
Thursday, two meetings were held - one led by a group known as “No Jail Deaths,” who are against the project. The other is by the blue ribbon commission which will determine if this new jail is necessary. However, one meeting didn't go as planned.
Members of the “No Jail Deaths” organization came marching into the meeting with instruments, and signs, making their voices heard, only for the meeting to get adjourned within minutes.
"Jail shouldn't be a death sentence."
"No more deaths. No jails at all."
"We won't pay for your murder"
Those are just a few signs held high in the meeting by those rallying against the idea to build a new jail, but the meeting was cut short.
“They were playing music and beating drums and rather than stop so the meeting could continue, they continued with the music. The chair of the commission decided since the meeting could not be conducted the best thing to do was just adjourn the commission meeting,” said Mark Evans, Pima County Communications Director.
News 4 Tucson spoke with members of the “No Jail Deaths” organization, the group rallying, they are concerned with the number of deaths at the Pima County Jail - and they say a new jail isn't going to fix that.
“If you would address the issues, we need more funding. Instead of putting 400 million dollars into a new jail, why don't you put it into rehabilitation, other services that they need, mental health services,” said Stephanie Maderno-Pina, who was at the rally.
This is a multi-million dollar operation, one that is being reviewed by a blue ribbon commission - a group of experts evaluating if this new jail is necessary or if the current one can be improved. They were supposed to have an update in the meeting Thursday, but that will have to wait.
Now it's up to the chair of the commission to decide when this public meeting will get rescheduled.
