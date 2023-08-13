Popular Restaurant in South Tucson Caught on Fire Sunday Morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA)- Crossroads Restaurant on 4th Ave. and 36th St. was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning. When News 4 Tucson crews arrived on scene, the fire was put out and debris was scattered across the front area.
There are few details at this point, but initial reports indicate that the emergency call came in around 1 a.m. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.
Fortunately, there are no reported injuries at this time. News 4 Tucson reached out to the Tucson Fire Department for more information and are awaiting an official update.