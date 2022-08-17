Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain along and near Highway 286. Radar estimated between 1
and 2 inches of rain has fallen that will rapidly drain into the
Altar Wash. Flash Flooding of the normally dry washes that drain
into the Altar wash, as well as roadway dips and other low-lying
areas is likely to begin shortly. Additional rainfall amounts up
to 1.00 to 1.50 inches are possible with storms moving into the
area from the east.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Three Points, Kitt Peak, Tucson Estates, San Pedro, Sasabe, Pan
Tak and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Contreras Wash, Arroyo del Compartidero, Aguirre Wash, Pan Tak
Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Little Thomas Wash, San Juan Wash,
Puertocito Wash, Brawley Wash, Sells Wash, Peitas Wash, Bolas
Blancas Wash, Legunita Wash, Fresnal Wash, San Vicente Wash,
Fresno Wash, Vamori Wash, Arroyo Seco, Arroyo del Sasabe,
Baboquivari Wash, Saucito Wash, Brown Wash, Placeritos Wash,
Topawa Wash, La Osa Wash, Santa Margarita Wash, Solano Wash, Las
Guijas Wash, Sabino Wash, Chutum Vaya Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash,
Mendoza Wash, Viopuli Wash, Bailey Wash, Moras Wash, Las, Lopez
Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Banner Wash,
Alambre Wash, Soto Wash, Mulberry Wash and Arivaca Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

Corrected to limit areal coverage for graphics.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties,
southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search

  • 0
Trump, Pence to campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race
Shealah Craighead / White House, Myles Cullen / White House

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday implored fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of Donald Trump's Florida home and denounced calls by some of the former president's allies to defund the FBI, saying that was "just as wrong" as a push by Democratic activists to shift money from police.

Pence also said he would give "due consideration" if asked to testify before the House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

His pleas for restraint come as law enforcement officials warn of an escalating number of violent threats targeting federal agents and government facilities since agents last week searched Mar-a-Lago as part of the Justice Department's investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump's estate earlier this year.

Speaking in New Hampshire, Pence said he has been troubled by what he called the politicization of the FBI. He also said the Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland should be more forthcoming about what led authorities to conduct the search.

But Pence, who is trying to stake out his own political path as he and Trump both consider 2024 presidential campaigns, also had a message for the GOP.

"I also want to remind my fellow Republicans, we can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision he made without attacking the rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI," he said at the Politics & Eggs event, a breakfast gathering at St. Anselm College for business leaders that has become a customary stop for White House hopefuls in the early-voting state.

"The Republican Party is the party of law and order," Pence continued. "Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop. Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police."

Trump and some other Republican lawmakers have tried to capitalize on the search by portraying it as an act of political persecution and an attack on the rule of law.

For the onetime political allies, their paths diverged on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop Congress' formal certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. Trump denounced his vice president, who was presiding over the Senate, for refusing to object or delay the certification — something Pence had no power to do. A fake gallows was constructed on the National Mall, and people who broke into the Capitol chanted, "Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!"

Before Wednesday, Pence had refused to say whether he would engage with the House committee investigating the insurrection if the panel requested his testimony.

"If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it," Pence said, adding he would first reflect "on the unique role" he was serving as vice president.

"It would be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I said, I don't want to prejudge," he said. "If ever any formal invitation was rendered to us, we'd give it due consideration."

A committee spokesperson declined comment on Pence's remarks.

The committee and Pence's team have had an open line of communication since Pence's former chief of staff, Marc Short, agreed to testify in private in December 2021 after receiving a subpoena. Short was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and accompanied Pence as the then-vice president fled the Senate chamber and hid from rioters who were calling for his hanging.

In Short's recorded testimony, aired at the committee's public hearings this summer, he described attending White House meetings before the insurrection during which Trump allies discussed ways to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

At one point, Trump had banned Short from the White House grounds because Short objected to the pressure on Pence to reject the legitimate election results.

Committee members so far have not decided to seek Pence's testimony, saying that Short and former Pence lawyer Greg Jacobs have provided investigators with plenty of evidence.

___

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri in Washington contributed to this report.

___

More on Donald Trump-related investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump