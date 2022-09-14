Biden administration approves plan to build EV charging stations in Arizona

ARIZONA (KVOA) - The Biden-Harris administration announced on Wednesday that Arizona’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.
With this early approval, Arizona has joined a group of 35 states with approved plans.
These states can now unlock more than $900 million in funding to help build EV charging stations along highways across the country.
NEVI formula funding will generate $5 billion dollars available over a period of 5 years to create a “convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charging network across the country”, according to a press release.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg commented on the situation, stating, “Today, with funding in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking an important step to build a nationwide electric vehicle charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station.”
Arizona’s EV charging plan aims to grow the network of charging ports available for use. Arizona currently has about 2,378 public charging ports.
According to the plan, one of the first priorities for the state is placing high powered chargers along Designated EV Corridors within Arizona. These corridors account for 1,158 miles of road, with the state being granted two exceptions based “on the criteria of geography”.
The announcement on Wednesday has freed up roughly $27.6 million dollars for fiscal year 2022 and 2023. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Arizona.
Plans that have been approved can be found on the FHWA website.
For more information on the NEVI Formula program, Please visit the FHWA’s NEVI website.