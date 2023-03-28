Police still searching for carjacking suspect who walked out of hospital

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety and multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect involved in a carjacking and violent crash at a border patrol checkpoint earlier this month.
Sierra Vista Police said Luciano Kristoff assaulted and carjacked an 86 year old man outside an Autozone in Sierra Vista March 8th. A DPS trooper saw the truck speeding by and began a pursuit which led to a five-vehicle crash at the Highway 90 Border Patrol Checkpoint.
Kristoff was the only person with serious injuries, he was airlifted to a Tucson hospital and in a coma.
On March 18th Sierra Vista Police said he was able to just walk out of the hospital and hasn't been seen since. On March 20th they were able to obtain multiple arrest warrants for Kristoff.
DPS was tasked with keeping eyes on him a spokesperson sent us the following statement:
"The suspect was flown to the hospital in extremely critical condition. It wasn't clear if he would survive his injuries. DPS troopers were stationed at the hospital in the initial days of his admission but when it was more and more obvious that if his recovery it if happened at all, would be long term, hospital officials did not want us to be there for the long term."
Sierra Vista Police said they expect Kristoff is still in the Tucson area, where he is from. They consider him to be a dangerous suspect and urge anyone who sees him to contact 911.
Just two days before the carjacking Kristoff was arrested by SVPD for drug related charges, they impounded his vehicle.
March 8th, the day of the carjacking, was Kristoff's birthday. His motivations remain unclear.
News 4 Tucson spoke to many residents in Sierra Vista, almost all expressed concern that someone accused of such violence would be able to so easily slip away.
“That’s an embarrassment to us and everyone in our country," said Dale Beach.
Stan and Isabelle Packer moved away from a big city 20 years ago hoping to get away from crime, they feel Sierra Vista has become more dangerous.
“It would be great if they treat him like a criminal like the other ones in a hospital and put a handcuff on," Stan said.
“They get away with things so it’s easier and easier to commit the crime, it’s easier and easier to not get a punishment," Isabelle added.
If you know anything about Kristoff's whereabouts call 911.