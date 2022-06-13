Police: St. Louis 1-year-old shot in head during carjacking

ST. LOUIS (NBC News) — A 1-year-old girl was shot in the head during an attempted carjacking in St. Louis, and a community is reeling from the latest child victim of gun violence.
Lots of kids and parents spent this Saturday having a good time at the Beaumont High School class reunion picnic in fairground park.
But during the annual event, many moms especially couldn't stop thinking about a 1-year-old.
"It's sad," Helen Johnson, resident said.
"It's just very unfortunate," Yolanda Lockhart, resident said.
The baby girl shot in her head a few blocks away the night before.
"It's horrible because the kids are so innocent," Johnson said, "They're just standbys ... They don't even know what's going on in the world."
"I'm praying for her and I'm praying for her family," Lockhart said. "I'm praying for the city of St. Louis."
Police say Friday night a 22-year-old man tried to carjack a woman, who was with the 1-year-old baby.
Gunshots then rang out near Pleasant Street and Lee Avenue.
Paramedics rushed the child to a hospital.
The woman was not hurt.
According to 5 On Your Side data, the baby girl is the 60th child to be hurt or killed by gunfire this year in St. Louis.
Officers found the wounded suspect in a nearby residence, but they do not know how he was shot.
"I'm sick of it and I just don't understand it," Lockhart said.
It is one day after the double-shooting and there are still many questions, including what is the relationship between the 1-year-old child and the 29-year-old woman? Also, does the male suspect know the victims?
5 On Your Side emailed St. Louis police looking for answers.
They've yet to hear from police.
"The crime rate over here is so terrible," Committeeman Anthony Bell of 3rd Ward said.
Bell is pleading to criminals to drop their guns and stop the lawlessness that's even leaving little ones victims.
"I'm worried about us never coming to the understanding that we're all human beings," he said. "How to treat and get along with one another. That's my fear. I don't think we're reaching that point."