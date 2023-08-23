Police send out warning about potential fake kidnapping scam

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department wants to warn you about a frightening phone scam.
The scam involves a caller saying they have kidnapped a family member, and a ransom must be paid.
According to TPD, the victims are given various ways to send thousands of dollars including prepaid cards and wire transfers. The victim is sent to different places to transmit the money.
TPD says these phone scams get people to act quickly off of emotion. TPD urges people to think things through and attempt to authenticate the situation by trying to contact the family member.
TPD also suggests asking specific questions that only the real family member would know.
Call 911 if you are unable to reach your family member
Reports of the phone scam can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.
