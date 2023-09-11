Police searching for Person of Interest after two dogs "brutally" killed

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department tells News 4 Tucson it's searching for a man named Cyris Panos after two dogs were found dead.
The owners of both dogs have a connection to Panos and are confident he is responsible.
Gabrielle Clark is Panos' roommate, her dog a four year old basset hound named Hazel-Marie was one of the dogs found dead.
"She was my baby," she said.
Clark told us she went to work on Friday morning and left her dog in Panos' care, which she often did, but when she came home both of them were missing.
She called the police but couldn't find any sign of her dog, then she received a chilling call from a friend.
"She called me and said 'hay your roommate lit my dog on fire' and at that moment I screamed and almost through the phone," she explained.
Then she was trying to pack to get out of the house and couldn't find her suitcase, then noticed it in the back of a broken down car in their yard owned by Panos.
She called the police again who were able to find her dog dead, stuffed inside the suitcase with her dog blanket.
"From what we know my dog was mutilated or tortured," she said.
She also noticed prescribed pills for her dog were in the blender and traces of it in her dog's food bowl, she believes her dog could also have been poisoned.
A necropsy report that would determine a cause of death is pending.
Clark is now living with a friend fearing for her safety.
The other dog owner is to distraught to speak with us but their roommate Angelyssa Hudson did an interview with us explaining how they found the dog set on fire.
Hudson said that Panos showed up at their home and was going to go on a walk, he requested to bring one of their dogs so he wouldn't be alone.
He took a dachshund terrier named Ellie.
He returned without the dog, when the owner and roommates questioned him they said he told them he gave the dog to a homeless person.
The group went out looking for the dog but as they returned to the home soon after they noticed a fire in one of their fire pits and could see Ellie within the flames.
"He (Panos) had come here, they picked him up, because he was going through some stuff he acted completely normal when he asked for the dog," Hudson said.
They called the police who are still investigating the death.
Neither dog owner have been able to reach Panos since the deaths.
They informed us that Panos is aa prominent drag performer across Arizona who goes by the name Lexi Leaves.
The owner of Ellie is also involved with the drag scene. Clark said she was happy to be introduced to the scene by Panos.
"This blow came even harder because he introduced me to the community as someone like a sister to him and his drag mom," she said.
It is unclear to them why he would harm their dogs.
Both dog owners worry about what he could do next.
"Nobody knows where he's at, no one knows what his next move is," Hudson said.
"Nobody knows what he's capable of," said Clark.
We reached out to Panos but haven't heard back.
News 4 Tucson will keep you updated as we learn more information.