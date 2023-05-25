Police respond to reports of a gun at school in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Police Officers responded to Pima Partnership Academy at around 10 a.m. this morning for the reports of a student who possibly had a gun.
TPD says the school was put into a brief lockdown and the school staff along with officers located the student.
According to TPD a firearm was found and secured by officers, there are no reported injuries to any students or staff members at the school.
TPD says the suspect is a 16-year-old male who was taken to Pima County Juvenile Detention Center and booked on the charges of interfering with an educational institute, reckless displaying of a firearm and possession of a gun in a school zone.