Police pursuit results to fatal multi-car pileup in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KNBC) — One person was killed in a multi-car pileup after a stolen vehicle crashed in South Los Angeles following a police pursuit on Thursday.
The collision happened just after 3 p.m. near the 105 Freeway.
Police had been in pursuit of a reportedly stolen Kia Sportage when the vehicle crashed into between four and seven other vehicles.
One person died in the crash.
Police said the driver and a passenger in the Kia were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Both are believed to be under the age of 16, likely 14 or 15 years old.
Officials said the teens will likely face a number of charges including evading police.