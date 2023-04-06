 Skip to main content
Police need your help identifying a victim in Phoenix

By Zachary Jackson

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - Phoenix Police are offering up to a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest or the indictment of anyone involved in the crime.

On March 21, Phoenix Police Department responded to a dumpster fire near 11th Avenue and Madison Street.

Investigators found a dead body inside the dumpster and need help identifying the body.

If you have any information, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

