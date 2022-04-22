 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Police: Louisiana 4-year-old dead after grandma forced her to drink bottle of whiskey

  • Updated
  • 0
NBC News Channel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) - Police in Baton Touge continue to investigate a child death from alcohol poisoning.

The child's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53 and the victims mother, Kadjah Record, 28 were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder around 2 a.m. Friday.

Detectives say 4-year-old China Record was forced to drink a bottle of whiskey her grandmother, Roxanne, while her mother, Kadjah watched.

Officers were called to this home Thursday morning shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive toddler.

China was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner conducted an autopsy the same day and determined the cause of death to be acute alcohol poisoning; the manner of death - homicide.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

