Police: Louisiana 4-year-old dead after grandma forced her to drink bottle of whiskey

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) - Police in Baton Touge continue to investigate a child death from alcohol poisoning.
The child's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53 and the victims mother, Kadjah Record, 28 were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder around 2 a.m. Friday.
Detectives say 4-year-old China Record was forced to drink a bottle of whiskey her grandmother, Roxanne, while her mother, Kadjah watched.
Officers were called to this home Thursday morning shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive toddler.
China was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner conducted an autopsy the same day and determined the cause of death to be acute alcohol poisoning; the manner of death - homicide.