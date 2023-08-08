Police investigating shooting death in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.
On Monday Sahuarita officers went to a home near Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing Blvd.
After arriving on the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
The man was pronounced dead by paramedics.
Sahuarita detectives are currently investigating and say there are no current suspects at this time.
If you have any information reach out to SPD Detectives by calling 911 or 344-7000 during business hours, or by contacting 520-445-7847 where you may remain anonymous.
