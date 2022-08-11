 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigating multiple vehicle crash on Tucson's southside

  • Updated
  • 0
29th Street and Swan Road collision

TUCSON (KVOA) -  Tucson Police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash on Tucson's southside Thursday night. 

Tucson Police say the  crash happened at the intersection of 29th Street and Swan Road. Police say a male and female were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The intersection is currently closed as police continue to investigate. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

Details remain limited at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson as this story develops. 

Tags

Rebeca Moreno is a News Producer for News 4 Tucson. She graduated from the University of Arizona. Go Wildcats!