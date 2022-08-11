Police investigating multiple vehicle crash in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash in central Tucson Thursday night.
Tucson Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 29th Street and Swan Road. Police say a male and female were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The intersection is currently closed as police continue to investigate. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Details remain limited at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson as this story develops.
