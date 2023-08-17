Police investigating homicide in central Tucson mobile home park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Detectives from the Tucson Police Department are investigating a homicide at a mobile home park in central Tucson.
According to TPD, police responded to a shooting at 826 W. Prince Road where a man was found dead.
The homicide was reported just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
TPD says no suspects have been identified at this moment.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information call 88-CRIME.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE