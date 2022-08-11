Police investigating death of 35-year-old Tucson man

TUCSON (KVOA) - After the death of a 35-year-old man, the Tucson Police Department told the family he purposely jumped to his death. His family, however, believes that's not the way it happened.
According to witnesses and reports, Eddie Cardenas, 35, jumped to his death from a third story parking garage downtown.
News 4 Tucson spoke the the Eddie Cardenas' mother, who wished to remain anonymous, explained this was not what happened.
"I don't believe that all. Even when the detective came and told me that, I said my son did not jump," she said.
Detectives told her witnesses said he ran and jumped out of fear. Cardenas' mother told News 4 Tucson witnesses told her he was pushed, supporting their claim with video evidence.
The video showed a fight between Eddie Cardenas and two other people over a fender bender.
According to the Tucson Police Department said it happened early morning on Aug. 7.
The men whose vehicle was struck pull Cardenas out of his vehicle. As the video progresses, Cardenas is seen on the ground, being kicked in the head.
The family has seen the video, and the mother wants the men involved to know, "Why did they feel they had to do that to him. He didn't deserve that. They don't know who he was and what he meant to us." And what he meant to his 13-year-old daughter.
"She loved being around her dad, they did a lot of things together and now he's gone. It's not fair to her or anybody," the mother said.
The victim's mother is also making a plea to the public.
"I just want them to tell me what happened, I want to know the truth," she said.
Tucson police told News 4 Tucson detectives have identified and interviewed all of the main parties. However, they do believe there are additional witnesses who may have seen, heard, or recorded parts of the incident. They're asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
TPD is investigating this as a suspicious death and no arrests have been made at this time.