Police investigating a midtown shooting leaving one man dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot and killed at a party in midtown.

At around 4am on Saturday, April 22nd, officers responded to a call that reported gunshots in a neighborhood near 27th Street and Randolph Way.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man that was shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers do not have any information about the victim at this current time.

One neighborhood resident, Jeanie Churchwell, said, “We're used to it in this neighborhood. It's not something you should be used to, but it’s kinda normal to us.”

Police say the suspects are still on the loose. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we get more information.