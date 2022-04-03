 Skip to main content
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in central Tucson

Officer involved shooting
Nicole Costantino

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in central Tucson. 

According to police, officials responded to the area of Broadway Boulevard for reports of an armed robbery at a nearby Best Buy after 11 a.m.

Authorities were able to located the suspect in the area of Woodland Court and Broadway. Reports detail that officers made contact with the suspect and "gunfire was exchanged."

Following the gunfire, the suspect fled the scene behind a nearby CVS where the suspect was met by another officer. Another exchange of gunfire occurred, striking the suspect. 

Officials rendered aid to the suspect and the suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the suspect. 

Traffic delays should be expected, and drivers are asked to avoid the area of Broadway Boulevard and Prudence Road while police investigate. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME. 

