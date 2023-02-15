Police investigate deadly eastside hit-and-run

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead, after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Tucson's eastside.
Investigators tell News 4 Tucson, Frederick Sherrill Ybarra,66, was not in a crosswalk when he was hit near East 22nd Street and South Kolb Road just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The truck that hit him then took off.
Ybarra was taken to the hospital, where he died on Valentine's Day.
Tucson Police are now looking for the driver of the box truck that hit Ybarra.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 8-8 Crime.