 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Police investigate deadly eastside hit-and-run

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead, after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Tucson's eastside.

Investigators tell News 4 Tucson, Frederick Sherrill Ybarra,66, was not in a crosswalk when he was hit near East 22nd Street and South Kolb Road just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The truck that hit him then took off.

Ybarra was taken to the hospital, where he died on Valentine's Day.

Tucson Police are now looking for the driver of the box truck that hit Ybarra.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 8-8 Crime.

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

Recommended for you