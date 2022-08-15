 Skip to main content
Police investigate collision with serious injuries involving female pedestrian in Central Tucson

  • Updated
Serious collision out of midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are investigating a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian in central Tucson Monday night.

The collision happened at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue.

In a tweet, police confirmed the collision involved a female adult. 

Police are asking motorists to avoid the intersection as they investigate. 

Details remain limited. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest. 

Rebeca Moreno is a News Producer for News 4 Tucson. She graduated from the University of Arizona. Go Wildcats!