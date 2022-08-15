Police investigate collision with serious injuries involving female pedestrian in Central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are investigating a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian in central Tucson Monday night.
The collision happened at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue.
In a tweet, police confirmed the collision involved a female adult.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the intersection as they investigate.
Details remain limited. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.
