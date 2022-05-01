Police identify motorcycle rider in fatal vehicle collision in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - The motorcycle rider of Saturday's vehicle collision in midtown is dead, according to Sunday's police reports.
On Saturday, the Tucson Police Department began investigating a collision that halted traffic at the intersection of East Limberlost Drive and N. 1st Ave.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 1, 2022
Officers from @OperationsWest are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of E. Limberlost Dr. & N. 1st Ave. as officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle. Expect delays for next several hours.
Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/StgxfqjVXK
On Sunday, TPD release new information on the collision.
Reports state that the collision involved a red 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2019 Yamaha YZFR3 motorcycle.
Tucson Fire Department officials responded to the collision and transported the rider of the motorcycle, identified as 53-year-old Blaine Martineau, to Banner University Medical Center. Martineau was pronounced dead before making it to the hospital.
According to TPD, the driver of the 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was making a "left turn from a private business" on the northeast corner of the intersection. As the driver turned, the motorcycle rider, who was "traveling northbound 1st Ave." crashed into Cobalt.
The driver of the Cobalt immediately halted after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.
Reports detail that the driver of the Cobalt was not impaired at the time of the fatal collision.
No charges or citations have been made at this time, however, police state that "failure to yield making a left-turn by the Cobalt is the major contributing factor in the collision."
This is an ongoing investigation.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.