 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY
HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather
zones 151 through 154.

* TIMING...Late this morning into this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check
for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Police identify motorcycle rider in fatal vehicle collision in midtown

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson Police currently investigating Midtown motorcycle accident

TUCSON (KVOA) - The motorcycle rider of Saturday's vehicle collision in midtown is dead, according to Sunday's police reports. 

On Saturday, the Tucson Police Department began investigating a collision that halted traffic at the intersection of East Limberlost Drive and N. 1st Ave. 

On Sunday, TPD release new information on the collision. 

Reports state that the collision involved a red 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2019 Yamaha YZFR3 motorcycle. 

Tucson Fire Department officials responded to the collision and transported the rider of the motorcycle, identified as 53-year-old Blaine Martineau, to Banner University Medical Center. Martineau was pronounced dead before making it to the hospital. 

According to TPD, the driver of the 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was making a "left turn from a private business" on the northeast corner of the intersection. As the driver turned, the motorcycle rider, who was "traveling northbound 1st Ave." crashed into Cobalt.

The driver of the Cobalt immediately halted after the collision and cooperated with the investigation. 

Reports detail that the driver of the Cobalt was not impaired at the time of the fatal collision.

No charges or citations have been made at this time, however, police state that "failure to yield making a left-turn by the Cobalt is the major contributing factor in the collision."

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously an intern at the station since 2017.

Recommended for you