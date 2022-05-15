Police ID motorcyclist struck in fatal collision in Midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was struck and killed in a collision in midtown earlier this month.
According to the Tucson Police Department, officials responded to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a Ford Focus at the intersection of East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way.
Reports state that the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old Josef Carlisle Nicholai Carisbarone, was traveling north on North Alvernon Way in the curb lane. As the motorcyclist was approaching the intersection, he was stuck by the Ford Focus.
Carisbarone was transferred to a local hospital.
Police said that the Ford was making a left turn, coming south from Alvernon Way and turning onto East Grant Road.
Reports state the driver of the Ford was not impaired at the time of the collision.
On Saturday, TPD released that Carisbarone had passed away due to his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. No citations or charges have been made.