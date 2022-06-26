Police ID motorcyclist involved in fatal collision on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The motorcyclist involved in Saturday's fatal crash on the southeast side was identified Sunday evening.
Tucson police identified the motorcyclist as 66-year-old, Patrick A. Nord.
According to reports, Nord was riding southbound on Harrison Road when he tried to make a left turn onto Millimar Road. As he turned, Nord was struck by a maroon 2012 Honda Pilot, which was traveling north on Harrison Road.
Nord was pronounced dead at the scene.
TPD reported that the driver of the Honda was not impaired at the time of the crash.
Officials state that Nord's failing to yield when making the left-turn was the major factor in the collision. In addition, reports state the 66-year-old did not have "a valid motorcycle endorsement associated with his drivers license."
No charges or citations have been made at this time.