Police ID motorcyclist in fatal midtown crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have identified the motorcyclist in Saturday's midtown collision.
On Saturday, the Tucson Police Department began investigating a collision at the intersection of East Limberlost Drive and N. First Ave.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 1, 2022
Officers from @OperationsWest are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of E. Limberlost Dr. & N. 1st Ave. as officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle. Expect delays for next several hours.
On Sunday, TPD release new information on the collision.
Reports state that the collision involved a red 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2019 Yamaha YZFR3 motorcycle.
Tucson Fire Department officials responded to the collision and transported the motorcyclist, who has been identified as 53-year-old Blaine Martineau, to Banner University Medical Center. Martineau was pronounced dead before arriving at the hospital.
According to TPD, the driver of the 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was making a "left turn from a private business" on the northeast corner of the intersection. As the driver turned, the motorcycle rider, who was "traveling northbound 1st Ave" crashed into Cobalt.
The driver of the Cobalt cooperated with the investigation, police say.
Police say the driver of the Cobalt was not impaired at the time of the crash.
No charges or citations have been made at this time, however, police say that "failure to yield making a left-turn by the Cobalt is the major contributing factor in the collision."
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.