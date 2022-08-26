Police ID man involved in shooting with police on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by police in the parking lot of a hookah lounge on Tucson's south side on August 20.

Investigators say Adum Mahamat, 25 was shot after he took out a gun at the lounge near West Ajo Way and I-19.

Police had responded to a call about a fight involving a gun at the Diamondz Lounge just before 3:30 a.m.. Detectives say the people involved in the fight had left the lounge, and were in the parking lot.

Officers say Mahamat was holding a handgun, and refused to drop the weapon when they commanded him to do so. Two officers fired, striking Mahamat.

Mahamat was rushed to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

Detectives say the two TPD officers who fired at the male were Lead Police Officer Angela Gist and Officer Alexander Martin.

Investigators say the incident was recorded by officers’ body-worn cameras, surveillance and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.