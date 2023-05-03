Police have made arrest after man was murdered in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide in central Tucson.
TPD officers responded to a stabbing at 23 W. Prince Rd. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Officer located 42-year-old Scot Lynn Booth with stab wounds in the parking lot and began rendering aid.
Additional officers responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect, Melissa Ann Ortiz and detained her.
The Tucson Fire Department arrived and took Booth to the hospital. He passed away from his injuries at the hospital.
Homicide detectives say Booth and a group of men approached Ortiz and an acquaintance before an argument started which became physical.
During the altercation Booth was stabbed. Detectives charged Ortiz with 2nd degree murder.
Ortiz was taken to the Pima County jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information you can call 88-CRIME.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE