Police: Florida 2-year-old shoots and kills dad; mom charged

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Florida mother is charged after her 2-year-old fatally shoots her husband.
According to police, the family had been renting a bedroom in an Orange County with their three children.
According to reports, the father was playing a video game in one corner of the bedroom when he was shot.
Police say the couple's 5-year-old told deputies that the 2-year-old had shot their father.
Marie Ayala, who is the mother of the children, was taken into custody and faces charges of manslaughter, culpable negligence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.