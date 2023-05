TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Police are looking for 79-year-old Anastasio Vega.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Vega was last seen today near 5600 E. 22nd St.

He is described as 5’6 and 130 pounds, wearing a black sweater with navy sweats. He was also using a walker.

If located, please call 911.