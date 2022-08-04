Police: 3 suspects break into Salpointe High School

TUCSON (KVOA) – Three suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic High School, causing property damage and graffiti on July 21, police say.
According to Tucson Police, a high dollar computer was stolen.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 88-CRIME.
🚨CAN YOU I.D. THESE SUSPECTS?🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) August 4, 2022
On July 21, 2022, the three pictured suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic High School, causing property damage & graffiti. A high-dollar computer was also stolen. Anyone w/info regarding this case is asked to call 88-CRIME. @88CrimeTucson pic.twitter.com/heD0j1LKde