Police: 3 suspects break into Salpointe High School

TUCSON (KVOA) – Three suspects broke into Salpointe Catholic High School, causing property damage and graffiti on July 21, police say.

According to Tucson Police, a high dollar computer was stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 88-CRIME.