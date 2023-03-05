Plans set for 2024 Cologuard Classic

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the 2023 Cologuard Golf Classic ends, plans have been announced for the 2024 tournament.

La Paloma Country Club will be the site for next year’s event. This will be the first time since 2015 the annual PGA TOUR Champions event will not be held at the Tucson Omni.

The tournament kicks off national Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, raising awareness of colorectal cancer, highlighting different screening options, and honoring those affected by the disease.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Tucson Conquistadores as they support local charities focusing on Southern Arizona Youth and special needs amateur athletes.