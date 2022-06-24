Planned Parenthood stops abortions in Arizona after Roe v. Wade ruling

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Western Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 449 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Covered Wells and Mountain Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 430 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sells, San Isidro, Ali Chukson, Covered Wells, Gu Oidak,
Fresnal, No:ligk, Cababi, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Santa
Rosa Ranch, San Luis - Sells District, Mountain Village,
Artesia, Rincon and Ali Molina.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 414 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Pia Oik and Kuakatch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Planned Parenthood stops abortions in Arizona after Roe v. Wade ruling

  • Updated
  • 0
Planned-Parenthood
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has ceased all abortion services at its family planning centers after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday, removing the constitutional abortions protection that have been in place since 1973.

The Supreme Court's 5-4 decision, which was leaked in early May, will essentially allow abortion rights to be determined by the states.

Those who joined Justice Samuel Alito's opinion to overturn the abortion ruling that has been in place for nearly 50 years were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The dissenting opinion included Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Chief Justice John Roberts had a concurring opinion, stating he did not want to completely overturn Roe v. Wade, but moved to uphold Mississippi's ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Download PDF 19-1392 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

According to a report released by the Associated Press, about 20 states have already implemented policies geared to restrict or ban abortions.

Here in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a SB 1164 into law on March 30. This legislation bans abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in a medical emergency.

"Roe v. Wade was a poorly-reasoned ruling that had no Constitutional basis. The Supreme Court has made the right decision by finally overturning it and giving governing power back to the people and the states," Ducey said in a tweet Friday. "I am proud that Arizona has been ranked the most pro-life state in the country. Here, we will continue to cherish life and protect it in every way possible."

Despite the recently passed law officially set to go in effect 91 days after session is over, Planned Parenthood Arizona  moved to suspend its abortion services, cancelling all appointments until further notice.

"As of today, 6/24/22, Planned Parenthood Arizona has made the difficult decision to pause Abortion services because of the complex legal landscape in our state. If you had an Abortion appointment scheduled, please contact your healthcare center," the organization released on Facebook. "we are with you in the grief, the rage and the uncertainty."

In preparation for the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson city council voted June 7 to approve a resolution that gives women access to the full spectrum of healthcare, including abortion services.

The resolution also directs Tucson Police Department to revise its general order reflecting that no physical arrests can be made under the 1901 anti-abortion law.

"Though not unexpected, this infringement of our rights is hard to accept," Romero said in a tweet Friday. "The Supreme Court has delivered a wrecking ball, dismantling the rights of SOME people in this country."

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you