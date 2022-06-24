Planned Parenthood stops abortions in Arizona after Roe v. Wade ruling

TUCSON (KVOA) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has ceased all abortion services at its family planning centers after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday, removing the constitutional abortions protection that have been in place since 1973.

The Supreme Court's 5-4 decision, which was leaked in early May, will essentially allow abortion rights to be determined by the states.

Those who joined Justice Samuel Alito's opinion to overturn the abortion ruling that has been in place for nearly 50 years were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The dissenting opinion included Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Chief Justice John Roberts had a concurring opinion, stating he did not want to completely overturn Roe v. Wade, but moved to uphold Mississippi's ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

According to a report released by the Associated Press, about 20 states have already implemented policies geared to restrict or ban abortions.

Here in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a SB 1164 into law on March 30. This legislation bans abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in a medical emergency.

"Roe v. Wade was a poorly-reasoned ruling that had no Constitutional basis. The Supreme Court has made the right decision by finally overturning it and giving governing power back to the people and the states," Ducey said in a tweet Friday. "I am proud that Arizona has been ranked the most pro-life state in the country. Here, we will continue to cherish life and protect it in every way possible."

Despite the recently passed law officially set to go in effect 91 days after session is over, Planned Parenthood Arizona moved to suspend its abortion services, cancelling all appointments until further notice.

"As of today, 6/24/22, Planned Parenthood Arizona has made the difficult decision to pause Abortion services because of the complex legal landscape in our state. If you had an Abortion appointment scheduled, please contact your healthcare center," the organization released on Facebook. "we are with you in the grief, the rage and the uncertainty."

In preparation for the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson city council voted June 7 to approve a resolution that gives women access to the full spectrum of healthcare, including abortion services.

The resolution also directs Tucson Police Department to revise its general order reflecting that no physical arrests can be made under the 1901 anti-abortion law.

"Though not unexpected, this infringement of our rights is hard to accept," Romero said in a tweet Friday. "The Supreme Court has delivered a wrecking ball, dismantling the rights of SOME people in this country."