Planned Parenthood: AG 'Brnovich is playing politics at the expense of Arizonans'

TUCSON (KVOA) — Planned Parenthood Arizona claims "irreparable harm will befall Arizonans" if a judge decided to lift a Pima County injunction blocking enforcement of Arizona's 1901 abortion ban, according to a response filed in court by the organization Wednesday.

Back on July 13, Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked a court to officially lift Pima County's injunction that halts Arizona's territorial-era law that prohibits all abortions from being performed, excluding miscarriage procedures done to save the life of the mother. This injunction was put in place prior to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold Roe v. Wade in 1973.

After the Supreme Court ruled on June 25 to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years, Brnovich's office concluded that the 1901 abortion ban was back in effect. However, Brnovich said Pima County's injunction put ARS 13-3603 "on hold" and prevented his office from carrying out enforcement in the area.

“We believe this (ARS 13-3603) is the best and most accurate state of the law,” Brnovich said. “We know this is an important issue to so many Arizonans, and our hope is that the court will provide clarity and uniformity for our state.”

In a response filed to the court Wednesday, Planned Parenthood of Arizona shared its thoughts on Brnovich's motion and called for the judge to "make clear ARS 13-3603 can be enforceable in some respects, but does not apply to abortions provided by licensed physicians under the regulatory scheme the Legislature enacted over the last 50 years."

“Attorney General Brnovich is playing politics at the expense of Arizonans' lives, and it’s not just despicable and legally unfounded — it’s dangerous,” said Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona. “We know that Arizonans are overwhelmingly in favor of abortion access, and Planned Parenthood will continue to fight these attacks to ensure that everyone gets the health care they need and deserve. Arizona lawmakers have passed numerous laws over the past 50 years allowing physicians to provide abortion. No archaic, harmful 150-year-old law should dictate our reproductive freedom and how we live our lives today. We won’t go back.”

Arizona Planned Parenthood officially ceased its abortion services on June 24 due to the complex legal landscape in Arizona. Despite this, the organization has been providing residents with information and resources to connect them with abortion care in "areas where it remains safe and legal."

Planned Parenthood of Arizona's full response to Brnovich's motion is listed below:

In March, Gov. Doug Ducey signed SB-1164 into law, banning abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in a medical emergency.

While the recently approved law — which is set to go in effect 91 days after the state legislative session is over — left Arizona lawmakers scrambling to make sense of how the state would govern abortions, Brnovich said SB-1164 includes a line that "the act did not 'repeal, by implication or otherwise, section 13-3603.'"

Pro-Choice advocates in Arizona attempted to put to vote whether the state should codify reproductive rights with a constitutional amendment in the state of Arizona on the November ballot.

However, with only a little more than seven weeks to collect 356,467 valid signatures, the abortion-rights supports failed to collect enough signatures by the July 7 deadline.