Pizza #1 Super Bowl snack

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Super Bowl is one of the biggest days of the year for pizza.
It's been a big week for pizza. National Pizza Day was last Thursday and Sunday is the Super Bowl, the biggest day for pizza sales, according to the American Pizza Community.
More than 12 million pies were sold last year. And with the big game in Arizona this year, Tucson pizzerias are doing brisk business.
The Brooklyn Pizza Company on 4th Avenue has been planning for Super Bowl Sunday all week. "We've ordered extra things of soda, beer, extra wings," said manager Jacob Wells.
It's also all hands on deck with eight extra people working this Sunday. Wells said Super Bowl Sunday is one of the pizzeria's top three days. Brookly expects to sell at least 500 pizzas -- more than double the typical Sunday.
The average American eats 46 slices of pizza a year. And there are 34 million ways to dress up that slice. According to Yorktest, Arizona's most popular pizza topping is pesto, but that's not what I found.
"My favorite pizza topping would definitely be pepperoni," said one Brooklyn customer. Another voted for sausage. And pepperoni. "Definitely pepperoni," Wells said, "In Tucson, we do a pepperoni and jalapeno."
Many chains are offering Super Bowl specials. Taco Bell is offering pizza lovers in Glendale the "Big A** Mexican Pizza" on Super Bowl Sunday.
According to the American Pizza Community, peak order time is an hour before kickoff.
Wells said Brooklyn takes a mix of phone and online orders. Customers are even able to pre-order and pick up pizzas later. Super Bowl is also the biggest day for tips.
But the biggest challenge of the day? "The cleanup at the end of the day," Wells said.