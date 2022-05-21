Pistor Middle School holds school supply drive and car show

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pistor Middle School was transformed into a car show Saturday afternoon.
Nearly 100 cars, motorcycles and bikes took over the parking lot. The community event is a school supply drive for students and teachers.
Organizers say having the essentials, like a uniform and other school supplies makes a positive impact on a student’s learning experience.
"I think it’s very important that the community is able to come together to help the students in some way," said Irene Gutierrez a car enthusiast and TUSD employee. "And this is a very special way of us being able to reach out to our students and help."
"A good friend of mine’s sister is a teacher here at Pistor and we came out today to support," said classic car owner Ian Davey.
Many local business, charitable organizations, and community members contributed. For more information, click here.