Pinal County man charged with killing 4 family members

CASA GRANDE (KVOA) - Pinal County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man for allegedly killing four of his family members over the weekend.
Investigators say they received a 9-1-1 call from a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road outside of Casa Grande at around 1:45 Sunday afternoon.
When deputies arrived, they discovered four people people dead inside the home.
Investigators have identified the victims as Richard Wilson, 47, the suspect's father; Ellen Otterman, 50, the suspect's mother; Rudy Wilson, 16, the suspect's sister; and Renaya White, 5, the suspect's niece.
Richard Wilson, 21, is now jailed on a $2.5 million bond, for four counts of first-degree murder.
"This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected."
The sheriff's office says the killings remain under investigation.