Pima Track's Joshua Bowen named Toledo Leadership recipient

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pima Track sophomore decathlete Joshua Bowen is this year's male recipient of the school's Lawrence R. Toledo Leadership Award.
The award is given annually to one female and one male student within the Aztecs athletic program. Freshman softball player Analisa Gomez was this year's female recipient.
Bowen was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in Grenada. He joined the Aztecs this past season after spending his first collegiate year at Central Arizona.
Bowen qualified for the NJCAA national championships in the Javelin, Heptathlon and Decathlon, taking fifth earning NJCAA All-American honors.
Last fall, he finished in the 3.5-3.8 GPA range. Through school and track, he has had to endure personal loss as six of his family members passed away this past school year over a span of three months.
The award is named after Toledo, who was the first athletics director at Pima College.
Previous Lawrence R. Toledo Leadership Award male recipients:
- 2013 – Yahya Kane
- 2014 – Scotty Watson
- 2015 – Murphy Gershman
- 2016 – Deontay Townsend
- 2017 – Jake Anastasi
- 2018 – Christian Maddox and Gabriel Mendoza
- 2019 – Enriquez Porchas
- 2020 – Alex Kelch
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.
Pima Athletics contributed to this story.