Pima Softball’s Analisa Gomez named Toledo Leadership recipient

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Rincon-University High graduate and Pima Aztecs softball player Analisa Gomez is this year's female recipient of the school's Lawrence R. Toledo Leadership Award.
The award is given annually to one female and one male student within the Aztecs athletic program. Sophomore track & field multi’s/throwing athlete Joshua Bowen was this year's male recipient.
Gomez started at second base during her freshman season.
She posted a 4.0 GPA in both semesters and volunteered her time in the Athletic Academic Success Center as a tutor in Math and Science; helping her teammates and fellow student-athletes.
Gomez dedicated her time reading to students for Love of Reading Week and compiled necessities for low-income areas such as backpacks, school supplies, jackets, beanies, gloves and numerous boxes of food, etc.
Her ultimate goal is to become a Veterinary Technician as she has taken steps towards it by volunteering at the Humane Society.
Gomez dedicated the award to her late grandmother, who passed away a few months ago and to her Tata, who she said,” has been the driving force of everything I do.”
The award is named after Toledo, who was the first athletics director at Pima College.
Previous Lawrence R. Toledo Leadership Award female recipients:
- 2013 – Da’Monique Davis
- 2014 – Kamree Cady
- 2015 – Kaysee Pilgrim
- 2016 – Kristin Baldwin, Kelsey Montano
- 2017 – Erin Peterson
- 2018 – Jacqulynn Nakai and Tyra Yanez
- 2019 – Perla Blanco
- 2020 – Valentina Franco
Pima Athletics contributed to this story.