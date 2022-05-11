 Skip to main content
Pima pair competing at women's golf nationals

  • Updated
TUCSON -- Pima College women’s golfers Maria Harrouch and Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) are competing this week as individuals at the NJCAA Division I National Championships in Sanford, FL.

Harrouch (#27) and Martinez (#70) are two of three Aztec golfers alongside teammate Victoria Pena (#115) who finished the season ranked in the junior college Top 150.

Harrouch is in her first season in Tucson after arriving from Sweden. She has averaged a score of 77 shots per round this season for Pima.

Here are where the two girls stand the National Tournament:

2ND ROUND (Leader at -1)

(t11th) Maria Harrouch (+14)

(t55th) Angelica Martinez (+32)

The event continues on Wednesday and Thursday at the Mayfair Country Club.

