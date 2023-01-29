Pima Hoops sends Yavapai packing with a women's and men's sweep

TUCSON -- It was another weekend sweep for the Pima women's and men's basketball team as the Aztecs beat visiting Yavapai on Saturday at the West campus gymnasium.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
The No. 16 ranked Aztecs hit 16 3-pointers and shot 57 percent from the field on the way to beating the Roughriders 91-69.
Pima (18-3, 10-3 in ACCAC) broke open the game with a 19-4 run in the first half.
Freshman Dillan Baker (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished with a game-high 28 points on 6-for-8 shooting from three-point range. Freshman Mike Pope knocked down five three-pointers to end the game with 17 points.
The Aztecs are in second place in the ACCAC and maintain the No. 1 in Division II for the Region I playoffs.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 12 ranked Pima won for a sixth straight game with an 82-69 victory over Yavapai. The Aztecs have victories in 11 of their last 12 games.
Sophomore Torrance Begay (Page HS) scored 13 of her team-high 19 points in the second half. Freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales) produced a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds as she secured her fifth straight game with double digit rebounds.
The ladies remain tied with Mesa for the top spot in Division II Region I.
The Aztecs are back on the road on Wednesday when they play at Scottsdale Community College. The men's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the women's contest at 7:30 p.m.
