Pima Federal Credit Union receives a prestigious award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima Federal Credit Union announces they are the recipients of a Credit Union National Association Diamond Award.
Awards are presented by the CUNA Marketing and Business Development Council. There are 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.
Pima Federal won the One-Time Event category for the credit union’s 2022 Great Auto Loan Giveback campaign.
This campaign was developed to give back to their membership in a time when both vehicle and gas prices were on the rise.
The Grand Prize Winner walked away with a $25,000 payment made on her truck loan, and the five secondary winners will have their auto loan payment made by Pima Federal throughout 2023.
Pima Federal Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer Overpeck said, “This campaign was unique for our credit union. Inflation had been rising and we knew we wanted to do something special to give back to our membership and community ahead of the holidays. Announcing the great news to winning members really tugged at our heartstrings. To be able to make such a significant, direct impact on the financial lives of members was truly unforgettable.”
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE