Pima Federal Credit Union raises over $80,000 for the community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima Federal Credit Union brought out the golf clubs and raised over $80,000 for the local community.

132 golfers took part in the 10th Annual Pima Federal Golf Classic as well as a live raffle and silent auction on May 4 at Dove Mountain.

Youth on Their Own and IMPACT of Southern Arizona were selected as the beneficiaries of the fundraiser event.

“These funds will support each beneficiary to fulfill their mission in service to our local community,” said Pima Federal President and CEO, Eric Renaud.

PFCU says they have raised @628,000 to benefit the community since the Golf Classic was established in 2013.