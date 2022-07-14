Pima County's new voting sticker now in English, Tohono O'odham and Spanish

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County's new early voting sticker reads, "I voted," in English, Tohono O'odham and Spanish.
The Pima County Recorders Office says they included the Tohono O'odham language to acknowledge that Pima County's boundaries are within the ancestral homelands of the Tohono O'odham Nation.
The Recorders Office says they included Spanish to acknowledge that more than 32% of Pima County Residents are considered Hispanic or Latino.
The office plans to release other versions of the sticker that include the Yoeme and Yaqui language.