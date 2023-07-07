Pima County will repair more than 100 miles of roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Roadways here in Pima County are about to get well-needed renovations as the county continues their Road Repair and Preservation Program.
The county is going to repair and preserve more than 100 miles of roads over the next 12 months.
With a budget of about $43 million, more than nine neighborhoods on the Northwest side, Northeast side and Oro Valley are scheduled for facelifts over the next year.
This is the county's 5th year of this program that's funded using existing revenue from state and local taxes, specially to fund transportation and infrastructure projects.
The county has invested more than $269 million in this program to date. This year's budget sets aside $14 million for milling and paving roads, $6 million for preservation treatments, and another $23 million will also be allocated to transportation capital projects.
The road repairs are chosen and scheduled by prioritizing the roads in the poorest conditions. For a full list of what's getting worked on this year, you can click here.