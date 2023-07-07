 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Pima County will repair more than 100 miles of roads

Tucson road work
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Roadways here in Pima County are about to get well-needed renovations as the county continues their Road Repair and Preservation Program.

The county is going to repair and preserve more than 100 miles of roads over the next 12 months.

With a budget of about $43 million, more than nine neighborhoods on the Northwest side, Northeast side and Oro Valley are scheduled for facelifts over the next year.

This is the county's 5th year of this program that's funded using existing revenue from state and local taxes, specially to fund transportation and infrastructure projects.

The county has invested more than $269 million in this program to date. This year's budget sets aside $14 million for milling and paving roads, $6 million for preservation treatments, and another $23 million will also be allocated to transportation capital projects.

The road repairs are chosen and scheduled by prioritizing the roads in the poorest conditions. For a full list of what's getting worked on this year, you can click here.

