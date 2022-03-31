Pima County wants to hear about your alternative commute

TUCSON (KVOA) - Do you use an alternate form of transportation? The County wants to hear your story.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality's Clean Air Program launched their spring #ThisIsCleanAir Challenge with an invitation for any resident, 18 years and older, to submit short seven word stories about their personal experience using an alternate form of transportation.
Alternate forms of travel include bicycling, walking, taking transit, teleworking, carpooling, and compressed work schedules.
Entries submitted by Earth Day, April 22, are eligible for prizes including a Hydro Flask water bottle, bike pannier, insulated backpack cooler or Loop bike jersey.
You can submit your story and photos with this form.
More information on the contest can be found on the county's website here.