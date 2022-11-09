Pima County to resume tabulating ballots at 11 a.m. Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Election Department says workers will resume tabulating ballots at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
As of 3 a.m., about 95% of the votes in Pima County are counted.
We are expecting to get updates from the Pima County Elections Department Wednesday afternoon regarding the status of the remaining ballots to process and tabulate.
They started counting ballots just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early votes cast before Election Day have already been counted.
Some ballots received have irregularities and will require further review. Because of this, election officials say not to expect a final count until these are all looked over.
"We will keep counting through the weekend, until we are done counting," Mark Evans, the Pima County Communications Director.
