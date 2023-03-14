Pima County to open new migrant shelter

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County will soon be opening a new migrant center on Tucson's southside to help with overflowing numbers of migrants it's been trying to shelter.
Mark Evans, Pima County Communication Director, said that the county's other resources like Casas Alitas are regularly at capacity.
The county has then been resorting to housing migrants in local hotels. Evans said those efforts he believes are more costly than this center will cost.
The new shelter will be inside of a vacant office building on Drexel near I-19. Evans said the county will be spending around $400,000 to renovate the building before leasing it. Evans said cost estimates will come quarterly and require Board of Supervisor approvals.
Our reporter Chorus Nylander asked Evans, “But if you guys figure out you can’t afford it or don’t want to pay for it anymore then you still gave $400,000 for renovations to a building that presumably you don’t have full control over anymore, correct?"
"Yes. but what else are we going to do?" Evans responded.
The facility can hold up to 330 people at a time, migrants will only be spending a couple days at a time there as they await transport to sponsors or family in other parts of the country.